Rickie Fowler Misses PGA Tour Championship In Heartbreaking Fashion

As a big fan of PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler, this one pains me to write. I know we're not supposed to root for teams or players, but I don't care. I really wanted Fowler to make some magic and play his way into the PGA Tour Championship with a top finish at the BMW Championship.

And he nearly did it. Fowler, who almost didn't even make it into the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs (which comprise the Top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the regular season), played his way into this weekend's event with a tremendous performance last week at the FedEx St. Jude. The 36-year-old from California entered the St. Jude ranked 64th – well outside the Top 50.

Fowler played his way into the BMW Championship

But he brought his A game to Memphis, particularly Sunday when the pressure was mounting. Fowler made multiple clutch putts, including a 10-foot birdie putt on 15 and an 8.5-foot par save on 17 to jump all the way up to 48th position in the FedExCup Playoff standings.

Coming into the week in 48th position in the FedEx Cup standings, Fowler needed another strong performance to get into the Top 30 and qualify for the Tour Championship. He was well on his way to doing it before things completely unraveled on the back nine.

After a birdie on the par-3 13th hole, Fowler found himself just a few shots back of the lead. Obviously, winning the BMW Championship would have easily vaulted him into the Top 30.

But his hopes of that happening were quickly dashed after a bogey on the 14th hole.

Still, positioned inside the Top 5 of the BMW Championship leaderboard, Fowler found himself in a spot to earn enough points to enter the Top 30. However, a major mistake cost him dearly.

Rickie Fowler had a bad hole at the wrong time

Fowler hit a perfect tee shot on the 15th hole into the middle of the fairway. Unfortunately, he sailed his approach over the green. Then, after getting relief from the stands, he duffed his chip from the rough. A second chip sailed well past the hole and Fowler failed to convert the bogey putt and made a disastrous double-bogey.

He had a chance to get a shot back on the par-5 16th, the easiest hole on the course, but carded a disappointing par. He nearly hit his tee shot into the water on the par-3 17th hole, but survived and made par. That sent him to the 72nd hole of the BMW Championship needing a miracle.

Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. Fowler missed his birdie putt on the final hole and that officially eliminated him from contention for the PGA Tour Championship, despite posting a Top 10 finish at the BMW Championship.

It's a disappointing end for the man from Jupiter, Florida, who turned pro in 2009. He was a mainstay at the top of PGA Tour leaderboards and at the Tour Championship early in his career. However, he's only made it to East Lake once since 2019 (2023).

It wasn’t the ending Fowler or his fans (like me) hoped for, but his chase reminded us why he remains one of golf’s most compelling figures.