Scottie Scheffler Sneakily Calls Out European Golf Fans Just In Time For Ryder Cup

Before Scottie Scheffler quickly erased a four-shot deficit during Sunday's final round to win the BMW Championship for his fifth victory of the year, the 29-year-old delivered a statement about his personal experience with rowdy fans across the pond that was widely overlooked.

While the quote from the World No. 1 may not have landed on the radar of many, it absolutely should have, given the situation he was in at the BMW and the fact that the Ryder Cup is just over one month away.

Scheffler Punks MacIntyre, Griffin's Creatine Overdose, A Glorious Slow Play Graphic, And LIV Golf's 'Champ'

To get the full scope here, we have to set the scene a bit and actually need to go back to a moment in Saturday's third round that sparked everything.

Scheffler played alongside 54-hole leader Robert MacIntyre for both rounds on the weekend, and fireworks popped off on the Par 4 14th hole on Saturday. Scheffler made a birdie putt to grab some momentum and put extra pressure on MacIntyre's par putt from just inside eight feet.

MacIntyre went on to make the putt and immediately turned towards a fan in the crowd and put his finger to his mouth to shush the fan. After his round, the Scot explained the fan had said, "he missed it, he pushed it" after he had hit the putt, so MacIntyre's reaction was certainly warranted.

This leads us to Scheffler, who had a front-row seat to MacIntyre's moment with the fan. He was asked during his post-round presser about the interactions with the fans during the round, most of whom were pulling for him, which led Scheffler to reminisce on his not-too-pleasant experience with the fans in Northern Ireland during his Open Championship victory earlier this year.

"I didn't see any of that. I played with Bob when we were in Scotland. I heard some fairly choice words when I was leading the tournament in Ireland," Scheffler said.

"I think it's part of it. People have a tendency to say things that are dumb. I can think of a few things that were said to me in the final round in Ireland that were very far over the line. If you're a fan, it's only going to fire the guy up more, and I think just do your best to behave out there. It can be a little bit silly sometimes."

MacIntyre explained after his round that he was fully expecting the crowd to be pro-Scheffler, but it doesn't take too much reading between the lines to see that Scheffler is essentially telling MacIntyre and any other player who may think about complaining of rowdy fans need to suck it up.

People say dumb things, especially when alcohol is likely involved.

Scheffler delivering the statement that some of the fans across the pond said things that "were very far over the line" has to be music to the ears of every American golf fan. It has always been the American fan who has been picked on and ridiculed for being over the top, but the No. 1 player on the planet would like the record to show that it's not just a one-way street in that regard.

MacIntyre and the rest of the European Ryder Cup team will hear an endless amount of choice words when they arrive at Bethpage Black in New York at the end of September, while the American squad will have the advantage of feeding off what should be a memorable crowd.