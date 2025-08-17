Robert MacIntyre Shushes Heckler At BMW Championship In Intense Scene

Robert MacIntyre not only had the challenge of playing alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler during Saturday's third round of the BMW Championship in Maryland, but he also had to deal with the pro-American crowd pulling for his counterpart.

MacIntyre, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, began the third round with a five-shot lead over Scheffler. While having a sizable cushion such as that with 36 holes to play makes life a bit less stressful. Winning on Tour is difficult, however, and holding off the best player on the planet doesn't make things any easier.

MacIntyre, however, held his own and then some on Saturday, and had plenty of fun with the crowd while doing so.

The fireworks popped off on the Par 4 14th hole during round three. After Scheffler made an 18-foot putt for birdie, MacIntyre was left with what was a very important par putt from just outside of seven feet. A miss and momentum was in Scheffler's corner, but a make, and MacIntyre would keep plenty on his side.

The Scot not only sank his par putt, but he turned around to shush a heckler in the crowd before pointing him out with his putter while leaving the green.

During his post-round press conference, MacIntyre gave some context behind his celebration.

"He was just jeering. He was just shouting, ‘he’s missed it, he’s pushed it’. Pushed it right in the middle of the hole, I guess," MacIntyre said, referring to the fan.

"I’ll give as good back as I get. I thought I played great. There was obviously a couple of shouts. But no, there’s plenty of security there that are hearing it and seeing it, and yeah, I did see them talk to a few people. I don’t know if anyone was thrown out, but there was plenty of people to talk to."

MacIntyre also said that he totally expected for the crowd to be pulling against him on Saturday and he knows the situation will be the exact same during Sunday's final round.

The 29-year-old carries a four-shot lead into the final 18 holes, where he will be paired alongside Scheffler yet again.