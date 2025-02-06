Scottie Scheffler Gets Real Honest When Asked About Being Compared To Tiger Woods In The Betting Market

Scottie Scheffler is on a run of form, both in terms of ball striking and results, that we haven't seen since the prime Tiger Woods days. He has been the No. 1 ranked player in the world since November 2024 and has picked up eight PGA Tour wins, plus a gold medal, over the course of his last 20 starts.

Given his otherworldly run, his betting odds have only shrunk as he enters every single tournament as the substantial favorite. This week's WM Phoenix Open is no different, as Scheffler is sitting around 3-1 to win the event, one he won back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023.

Given that online sports betting is legal in many states across the country, sports gambling has become a staple in just about any big-picture conversation surrounding the PGA Tour. Scheffler's incredibly short odds give us a glimpse into what they may have been during Woods' dominant run in the early 2000s.

It's an interesting thought exercise comparing the two, but Scheffler himself could not care less.

"Believe it or not, I don't bet on golf, so," Scheffler said when asked about the topic ahead of this week's event in Arizona. "I totally understand what you're saying. At the end of the day, I don't pay attention to that stuff but I couldn't care less what I'm favored to win a tournament. It doesn't mean anything. I start the tournament even par, so it doesn't really matter."

"I think going out and playing the tournament and doing the best I can over the course of 72 holes is what I'm focused on. I've had some good results in the last few years, and I definitely didn't focus on what my odds were at the time than when they were long. I'm not going to focus on them when they're short."

It would have been rather eye-opening if Scheffler said that he pays super close attention to the golf betting market, but his comments give him a glimpse into how he keeps his game plan simple. Which, why wouldn't he - given the crazy run he's on?

Scheffler's 2025 PGA Tour season debut was delayed after he suffered an accident in the kitchen on Christmas. He made his debut last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and didn't have too much work to rust off as he finished T-9 and led the entire field in strokes gained: approach.