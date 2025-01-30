Scottie Scheffler Has Phenomenal Response To Rory McIlroy Telling Him To Hire A Chef After Cooking Accident

Scottie Scheffler, who is making his delayed PGA Tour season debut at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, has been the subject of interest heading into the week. His cooking accident, which resulted in a bloody hand and a procedure, has been a topic of interest. Rory McIlroy chimed in and offered some advice for the top-ranked player in the world, but Scheffler was quick to shut down his suggestion.

Scheffler's accident occurred while he was preparing homemade ravioli. His family was celebrating Christmas in a rental house, and he improvised rolling out the ravioli with a wine glass, which resulted in a shattered glass, and a significant stab to the hand that has kept him away from the golf course for a significant stretch.

When McIlroy first heard of Scheffler's injury, he had the same question that many others had: why is Scottie Scheffler cooking?

"I think he made enough money to hire a chef," McIlroy said Tuesday at Pebble Beach. "It’s like, why are you cooking yourself?"

Scheffler earned close to $30 million in 2024 alone, so hiring a chef is certainly in the budget, but as he explained, he already has a chef on the payroll.

"I’ve got a chef," Scheffler said. "Her name’s Meredith. She's pretty cute."

Talk about earning some brownie points.

Meredith is Scheffler's wife. The couple married in 2020 and welcomed their first child in May.

McIlroy's comment was obviously lighthearted, and he's happy to see Scheffler back inside the ropes.

"Firstly, just concern and hope he was okay" McIlroy explained. "It sounds like he is, it’s good that he’s teeing it up this week. But yeah, get a chef."

The last time McIlroy offered up advice to Scheffler it was for him to change from a blade-style putter to a mallet. Scheffler did, won that same week, and has since become the indisputable best golfer on the planet.