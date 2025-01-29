Scottie Scheffler Details His Nightmare Christmas Incident Involving A Wine Glass And Ravioli

While the world recently learned that ravioli was the culprit in Scottie Scheffler's Christmas Dinner nightmare, which ultimately led to surgery and a delayed start to the 2025 PGA Tour season, the World's No. 1 has shared new details about the incident, which according to him, is more common than one might imagine.

Scheffler will make his first start of the new season at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Naturally, his hand injury and ravioli were the talk of his pre-tournament press conference which led him to share a bit of a play-by-play of what exactly went down in the kitchen.

"So when you make ravioli, we wanted to make them from scratch so you've got to roll the dough and you've got to cut the dough, but we were at a rental house so we didn't have like the right tools and the only thing there was a wine glass that we found," Scheffler explained.

"I was -- had my hand on top of it and it broke, which side note, I've heard nothing but horror stories since this happened about wine glasses, so be careful. Even if you're like me and you don't drink wine, you've got to be real careful with wine glasses."

Scheffler went on to say that the "stem kind of got me in the hand" before sharing a horror story involving someone else attempting to make homemade ravioli.

"You know, it could have been a lot worse. I actually talked to somebody who did the exact same thing and the stem went straight through their hand," Scheffler continued.

"It's one of those deals where immediately after it happened I was mad at myself because I was like 'gosh, that's so stupid', but you just don't think about it when you're in the moment. Yeah, definitely been like a little more careful doing stuff at home."

The moral of the story here is that one should never improvise when attempting to make homemade ravioli, and Scheffler learned that lesson the hard way. He did admit that after he spent about 15 minutes stopping the bleeding, he enjoyed the ravioli that kept him off the golf course for a handful of weeks.

Personally, that ravioli would have immediately been thrown in the trash and I would have made the entire situation miserable for everyone around me, but Scheffler is a better man than I.

Despite not playing a round of competitive golf yet this season, Scheffler is the heavy favorite to win this week's signature event.