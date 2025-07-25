Scottie Scheffler Admits Ripping Infamous British Open Fart, Would Trade Major Win For Cowboys Super Bowl

Scottie Scheffler is on top of the world right now.

He's the number one golfer in the world, has a 116-week streak as world number one, won the PGA Championship, then followed it up by winning The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. He won an Olympic gold medal in 2024, and has a chance to lead the United States team to a Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black in late September.

None of that though, stops him from being just like us.

A longtime resident of the Dallas area, Scheffler is like many Cowboys fans desperate to see his favorite NFL team win its first Super Bowl since 1996. He joined the "Pardon My Take" podcast recently and was asked what he'd trade in order to see the Cowboys finally return to glory, even up to one of his four majors.

"Gosh, I don't know. I would trade one, for sure, for a Super Bowl," Scheffler said.

"I've been rooting for a Super Bowl for a long time as well," he explained when joking that football has been more disappointing in his career than golf. "A lot of hard work has gone into cheering on the Boys."

That wasn't the funniest comment Scheffler made in his interview though; that moment came when discussing the now-infamous fart heard round the world during The Open.

Scheffler Owns Up To Infamous Fart During Open Championship

The audio during said incident was extremely loud and obvious, right after he stuck a shot just a few feet from the pin on the par 4 17th hole at Portrush.

Announcers immediately cracked up, with one saying "Just a little bit of wind from behind, just helped it ease down the green."

Turns out, it was all Scheffler's fault.

"Yeah, that was me. Oh, yeah. It was me," he said during the interview. "You’re out there for like six hours," he continued..

"You’re eating some different food over there. Some stuff’s gonna happen. You never know when the boom mics there. You never know what they’re gonna pick up.

"I’m definitely surprised it hasn’t happened more in the past, picking up stuff like that."

Amazing.

Scheffler didn't realize what a moment he'd created, until Xander Schauffele showed him afterward.

"I literally didn’t think anything about it, then after we got inside, Xander was showing me the video," he explained.

"He pulls up the video, and I see myself standing on 17 and I’m like, ‘Oh, I know what this is.’"

When asked how he'd grade his, uh, work, he gave it a passing score.

"It was good," he answered. "It got a nice sound to it. We were outside. It was perfect."