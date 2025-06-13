CNN's Scott Jennings To Clay Travis: Dems Know Simone Biles Defending Trans In Sports Is A Loser

Are Democrats aware of just how badly advocating for men in women’s sports is hurting their image? CNN’s Scott Jennings knows a few who are painfully aware.

Clay Travis invited Jennings on " The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show ," and Travis used the feud between Riley Gaines and Simone Biles to segue into a larger discussion about men in women’s sports.

Biles’ willingness to defend men competing with women earned her a lot of justified flack , which is something that her fellow progressives get a lot of as well for their stance on this issue. However, that has not stopped them from being fiercely committed to their position.

At least, the vocal ones. But they don’t speak for everyone on the left side of the aisle.

Jennings said that every Democrat he knows has enough common sense to know this is wrong.

"Every single person that I know from the other side of the ball, professional Democrats, know that it's killing them, and they also know that there’s not a darn thing they can do about," Jennings said.

If it is so obvious to so many Democrats, then why aren't they more willing to speak out about it? Jennings had an answer for that too.

"That is the fundamental problem they have. They’re authoritarians, you’re not allowed to get out of line…you are not allowed to get out of line inside the Democratic party controlled by the radical left, even on obvious 95/5 issues, which this issue is, you’re not allowed to get out of line," Jennings said. "You even have to say things like ‘We need more studies to find out if men and women are different."

If Democrats want to get back to national relevancy (which I hope they never do), they’ll need to think more like Jennings on this issue, along with many other things. But the chances of that happening anytime in the near future aren’t great.