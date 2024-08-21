Scott Hanson Dunks On Dude Who Hated On NFL RedZone

There are very few things in life that are universally enjoyed, but I was always under the impression that NFL RedZone is on that short list.

We're just a few weekends away from enjoying seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday with host Scott Hanson, but it turns out that not everyone is a fan.

One guy who claims to not be a fan of RedZone is X user, @410SportsReport.

Fantastic Doug Heffernan profile picture. Lame take.

I get where he's coming from, but I think there's a major difference between RedZone and social media, namely that you're basically giving the RedZone folks the keys to show you whatever needs to be seen so that you can cram more chicken wings into your face and drink beer.

It's beautiful when you think about it…

Scott Hanson — fresh off of a gutsy performance during this year's Olympics — wasn't going to take that criticism sitting down.

Scott Hanson just coming in off the top rope and dummying a poor unsuspecting @410sportsreport in a takedown that brought to mind this classic Simpsons moment.

That was a masterclass in sticking up for the good name of NFL RedZone.

But Scott Hanson seems like a very nice dude, and I think even he thought he hit a little hard on this poor, unsuspecting Maryland fan.

I mean, this dude was going through it.

So, Hanson buried the hatchet with a social media version of tossing a dude a beer and patting him on the back.

Now that's how you end an online feud. No hard feelings, no name-calling; everyone just puts their hands up, agrees to disagree, and moves on.

Good stuff from all parties involved, even if the original take is still wild.

But everyone is allowed to have and share opinions, even those insanely wrong ones.