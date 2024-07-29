NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson Muscles Through Bloodied Hand To Deliver Olympics Coverage

NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson could have opted to stay at home this summer and watch the Paris Olympic Games like any of us, ahead of the incoming busy schedule with the NFL season right around the corner.

Rather than taking it easy this offseason, Hanson joined the Olympics coverage at Peacock. On Monday, Hanson reminded sports fans that he's really into it for the love of the game.

During Peacock's Gold Zone Olympics coverage, featuring Hanson, the longtime NFL commentator seemingly injured himself after getting too hyped up for Team USA.

Hanson shared a photo of himself posing with a bloody left hand, which Hanson claims got injured after he smacked the desk so hard he cut a finger.

The man is too powerful for his own good.

"I was pounding the desk on Gold Zone when Team USA was winning a medal. I’m designated "likely" to return," Hanson captioned his post.

Like Baltimore's James McCann, Hanson opted to play through the pain like a man. By now, Hanson has shown that he's beyond a "pro's pro."

Manning the NFL RedZone booth for seven hours straight, single-handedly, every weekend of the NFL regular season, Hanson has worked through ups and downs, including a scene last year when the NFL Network studio emergency fire alarm suddenly went off, requiring Hanson to do some improv.

Call Scott Hanson "Captain America" because he can do this all day.

