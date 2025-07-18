Sarah Spain, Nancy Armour Blame Caitlin Clark For Not Using ASG To End Beef With Angel Reese

They wish Clark had used her WNBA All-Star platform to squash thoughts of the players' distaste for each other

What do you get when former ESPN analyst Sarah Spain and USA Today columnist Nancy Armour get together on a podcast? Nonsense, that’s what.

Earlier this week, Spain released an episode of her "Good Game" podcast with Armour, in which part of their discussion involved tomorrow night’s WNBA All-Star Game. Specifically, they analyzed how Caitlin Clark decided not to draft Angel Reese .

Spain dovetailed this fact into a way that accused Clark’s fans of being racist, a common narrative used against supporters of the Indiana Fever guard. The host claimed that had Clark drafted Reese, it would have somehow tempered their racist tendencies (a weird solution to a problem that doesn’t exist, but I digress).

Armour jumped on this narrative and said Clark’s decision makes her at fault for not quieting the narrative that WNBA players are "catfighting" and remaining jealous of her.

"I think it was a missed opportunity. It’s an All-Star game; no one takes these things seriously. Angel and Cailin can say all they want: ‘We're fine, we have no beef.’ I think it could have quieted some people or made them rethink some of the animosity they have towards Angel or other players. I think it would have been helpful if they were on the same team," Armour said.

Man, Clark just can’t catch a break.

Whether Spain and Armour like it or not, Reese has done many things in her young WNBA career to show that she strongly dislikes Clark. That’s not something fans have fabricated, it's something these two women choose to ignore.

Furthermore, being on an All-Star team isn’t going to change anything in their relationship. After all, the animosity has remained even after Clark and Reese were on the same All-Star squad in 2024 . And if no one is going to take this matchup seriously (like Armour said), then who would view any on-court pleasantries as anything substantial?

Spain and Armour did exactly what so many other media members have done over the past two years: put the burden on Clark to fix the problem that she’s a victim of. The WNBA’s biggest, most-talented, and most-drama-free player continues to get harassed by wackjobs.