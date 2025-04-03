Saquon Barkley Shouts Out Ivanka Trump And Husband Following Event, Suggesting He's Cool With Trump Family

There's going to be some attention on which Philadelphia Eagles players do and don't attend the team's White House celebration with President Donald Trump later this month. But it seems Saquon Barkley has no political issue with attending.

Eagles White House Visit Draws Attention

The topic was kind of a thing during the recently completed NFL annual meeting when OutKick (me) asked Eagles coach Nick Sirianni his feelings on the visit scheduled for April 28.

And then Eagles Chairman and Executive Officer Jeffrey Lurie addressed the topic later on with reporters – which included a biased question from one reporter.

No players have yet to speak out about their intentions to attend the White House celebration or not.

But Barkley seems to have no issues with President Trump's family, so it seems possible if not likely that he'll attend, schedule permitting.

We know Barkley is cool with the Trumps because on Thursday he posted a photo of himself with Ivanka Trump and her youngest son Theodore. He posted another photo with Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, and his brother, Joshua Kushner, during a J.P. Morgan Technology 100 summit.

The summit was also attended by former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who was a speaker along with Barkley.

Ivanka And Kushner Politics

For the uninitiated, Ivanka is the President's first daughter. She served as a senior advisor in the Trump 45 administration. Her husband Jared was similarly a senior advisor in the Trump 45 administration and played a role in negotiating the Abraham Accords between Israel and some of its Arab neighbors.

And Joshua Kushner is a lifelong democrat who hates Trump, his brother and his sister-in-law.

No, he doesn't.

But he is a democrat, which suggests Barkley isn't drawing a distinction about who he shouts out based on their political affiliation.

"Shoutout to everyone who made it amazing," Barkley said on X, tagging the Kushner brothers, Ivanka Trump and others.

Barkley also signed a football for Theodore, who happens to be one of the President's grandsons.

So Barkley seems quite friendly with members of the Trump clan.

Philadelphia Adores Saquon Barkley

And here's the question: If Barkley, obviously open to being with the Trump family, is part of the Eagles contingent at the White House, how is everyone going to react?

Some folks will probably cringe.

Some folks will probably appreciate him more.

It's a divided country, folks.

What is not divided in any way is that Philly loves Barkley. You can see that based on his visit to Citizen Bank Park on Monday to throw out the first pitch.

Barkley got a raucous welcome from the packed house.

Barkley Led The Eagles In 2024-25

It might have something to do with him carrying the Eagles' offense for significant parts of the season. It might have to do with him rushing for 2,005 yards in 16 games and scoring 15 combined TDs.

(It also might do with him coming from the division rival New York Giants and lighting up his former team and making the Eagles look brilliant for signing him.)

Whatever it is, Barkley can do no wrong in Philly right now.

So if he's mingling with members of the Trump family and if he eventually goes to the White House, it's going to be interesting to see how the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd in Philadelphia manage that one.

It doesn't seem like Barkley really cares based on his social media post.