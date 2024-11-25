Saquon Barkley Hit With Fake Drug Test After Career-Best Performance

Saquon Barkley's career day against the Los Angeles Rams even had his teammates asking questions.

The new Philadelphia Eagles running back exploded for 302 total scrimmage yards on Sunday Night Football, helping the Eagles handily beat the Rams, 37-20.

Barkley ran for a career-best 255 rushing yards.

Due to his heroic performance, one of his teammates hit him with a drug test.

At first, mistaking the drug test for another one of the NFL's "well-timed" PED requests, Barkley found out that the drug test was left in his locker after Sunday's win by teammate and Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

"That's not me," Barkley said Sunday night after beating the Rams. "I've been drug tested enough."

Earlier this month, after his impressive reverse hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Barkley was subjected to a drug test by the NFL.

Barkley has tallied 1,649 scrimmage yards through 12 weeks. Barkley leads the league in rushing with 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In his first year with the Eagles, Saquon Barkley is quickly making the front office of the New York Giants regret letting him leave the franchise.

