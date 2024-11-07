Saquon Barkley Got Immediate 'Random' Drug Test After Superhuman Reverse Hurdle

Everyone knows the NFL's "random" drug tests are anything but random. And nothing will get you one faster than what Saquon Barkley did on Sunday.

During the second quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Barkley pulled off a gravity-defying reverse hurdle over Jags' cornerback Jarrion Jones. The two-time Pro Bowl running back gained 14 yards on the catch and run, which included him shaking off a defender before pulling off a deceiving spin move then backpedaling into the superhuman leap.

Barkley finished the game with 27 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. He added three catches for 40 yards and another touchdown through the air.

And what did he get in return for his stellar performance? A note in his locker, of course.

"I got drug tested right after the game," Barkley said on the Air It Out podcast with AJ Greene & Justin Pugh.

Ah, yes, it never fails! For what it's worth, though, Barkley said the hurdle was actually a complete accident.

"What really happened was, I was going to hit a double spin. I aborted it, so when I spun I went to spin again, and I just felt like, it’s probably going to take away from how cool the play is," he explained. "I thought he was going low, so I thought it would be cool if I just jump up, but my body kind of took over."

As cool as the hurdle was, though, it's probably worth reminding the kids at home — along with other collegiate and NFL players — not to try this one at home. Because it's an excellent way to end up injured.

Plus, you'll probably have to pee in a cup afterward.