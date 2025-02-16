Saquon Barkley Said Eagles Would Start A Dynasty, But That Was Just The Champagne Talking

Saquon Barkley is pumping the breaks on the dynasty talk — at least for now.

Shortly after winning Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles running back already had his sights set on another one. And maybe even more after that.

"Just Year 1, why not?" Barkley said. "Why not start our dynasty now?"

After having a little time to reflect, though, Barkley came back down to earth. During an event at Raising Cane's on Thursday, the All-Pro recognized that winning just one Super Bowl is hard enough and that he and his teammates would have to take things one day at a time.

"I said after the game, ‘Why can’t our dynasty start now?’ I probably had a little bit of champagne and other stuff in my system at the time," Barkley admitted. "But you really can’t focus on that. You’ve just got to enjoy the moment. It’s hard to win one."

The Eagles are still enjoying their Victory Lap — making the rounds on the post-Super Bowl media and promotional circuit. But the celebration won't last forever.

"I don’t know when the ring ceremony is, that’s probably the last day we truly celebrate being a Super Bowl champion, and then it’s back to work," Barkley said. "Two nights ago, I had trouble sleeping because I’m thinking about how I can attack the offseason."

This season could not have worked out better for Barkley. After six years with the New York Giants, he signed with Philadelphia last off-season and went on to have the best season of his career. Barkley, who was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors, broke the record for the most rushing yards in NFL history between the regular season and playoffs. He also came just short of the regular-season rushing record at 2,005, finishing 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson's longstanding mark of 2,105.

Somehow, he's looking to top that performance in 2025.

"You want to find a way you can hold up that Lombardi again and do it all over again," Barkley said. "The dynasty thing, the way you do that is put the work in."