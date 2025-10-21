Sharks Apologize For Pro-ICE Message On Video Board During Hispanic Heritage Night After Fans Boo

The San Jose Sharks apologized after a pro-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) message appeared on the video board of the SAP Center as the franchise celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night.

During the first intermission of the Sharks' 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, a message appeared on the video board that read, "SJ SHARKS FANS LOVE ICE!! GET'EM BOYZ!"

The team issued a statement on X about the message, claiming that it was "inadvertently displayed" and that it "was not detected during our standard review process." The team's statement also explained that the organization would actively be working to determine the origin of the message.

Some fans inside the arena booed as the message was shown on the video board.

ICE enforcement has been a major talking point across California for months. In San Jose in particular, city councilmembers have approved a policy to force ICE agents to unmask during enforcement operations, with that mandate passing unanimously.

READ: NHL Head Coach Says He'd Give Up One Of His Children 'For A Fu-king Win'

In Los Angeles County, the board of supervisors voted to declare a local state of emergency in response to the agency’s operations in the region.

The Sharks begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday with a contest against the New York Islanders. The team's next home game will take place on October 28, with the Los Angeles Kings making the short flight north.