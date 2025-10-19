NHL Head Coach Says He'd Give Up One Of His Children 'For A Fu-king Win'

We're nearly two weeks into the newest NHL season, but the San Jose Sharks are still searching for their first win of the season, and it's fair to say head coach Ryan Warsofsky is over it.

The Sharks are no strangers to losing, seeing as how their last winning season came all the way back during the 2018-19 campaign, but standing as the lone winless team in the league five games into the year isn't a spot any franchise wants to be in.

That situation can cause you to say some crazy things, and Warsofsky certainly did just that after San Jose's 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

"It sucks. I keep telling myself that there's got to be a reason why this keeps on happening in a sense. I'd give up one of my children for a fuc-king win," Warsofsky told reporters on Saturday evening.

That, my friends, is an all-time hockey guy quote.

The Sharks began the season with back-to-back overtime losses before dropping each of their last three games in regulation while being out scored 14-4 in the process. San Jose is very much in rebuild mode with a very young team, but earning at least one win through the first five games of the year before beginning the four-game road trip starting on Tuesday would've been ideal.

Interestingly enough, the Sharks are tied with the Calgary Flames in the basement of the Pacific Division despite Calgary having a win under its belt already this season.

San Jose finished last in the league standings a year ago, securing just 52 points, which were nine fewer than the second-worst team in the league, the Chicago Blackhawks.