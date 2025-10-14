Sharks Stars Go Full Dumb & Dumber With Spot-On Halloween Tribute, TikTok Included

It could be a long season for the San Jose Sharks, but at least two of the team's young stars are having a hell of a time paying homage to one of the greatest comedy movies — wait, films, of the last 35 years, Dumb and Dumber.

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are two of the centerpieces for the Sharks as GM Mike Grier looks to build them back into the perennial playoff contender they were in the 2010s. While both players are impressive on the ice, off of it, they're best buds, and even have a shared TikTok account.

So, what do two best buds with a joint TikTok account do for the Sharks' Halloween party?

They dress up as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne in their orange and blue suits, then recreate one of the film's most memorable scenes.

No notes. Celebrini acing that Binaca spray was *Chef's kiss*.

And shoutout to Sharks center Ty Dellandrea, who stepped in to play the late Charles Rocket's part while dressed as Ricky Bobby, because why the hell not?

Also, it makes me happy that Celebrini and Smith appreciate great comedy, even though the film came out about 11 or 12 years before they were born (feel old?).

Through two games, the Sharks are 0-0-2, including one disastrous game against the Vegas Golden Knights that they should've won.

I think it'll take them less than 10 games to finally emerge with a W like it did last year, and I think that it's especially true if guys are loose and having a good time like they clearly were in that homage to Dumb & Dumber.

I wouldn't go so far as to say they're a playoff team. In fact, I think they'll have a better chance of snagging Gavin McKenna in next year's draft than they do of sneaking into the postseason.

But I think the Sharks are definitely trending in the right direction, and not just because of their taste in comedy.

Though that is a factor.