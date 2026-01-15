Samson Nacua Cleared After ‘Honest Mistake’ BMW Theft Mix-Up in Los Angeles

Who hasn’t walked up to the wrong SUV in a parking lot, tugged on the handle, and realized it wasn’t theirs before driving away with it, thinking it’s yours, when it actually belongs to a buddy?

UFL receiver Samson Nacua took the classic "honest mistake" defense to a level that would make a public defender weep with joy.

The brother of Rams star Puka Nacua was just cleared of legal trouble after he allegedly pinched a BMW belonging to Lakers rookie Adou Thiero on Dec. 13, first reported by NBC4.

After a probe into the incident, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced that Samson Nacua took the SUV, believing it belonged to Puka, who happened to own a similar-looking vehicle.

Instead of taking it to a chop shop, Samson drove the "stolen" ride straight to a West Hollywood hotel and handed the keys to a valet.

It is officially the least subtle heist in the history of Los Angeles, which is saying something for a city that gave us the O.J. chase.

Thiero reportedly declined to press charges, which is a massive win for Samson. Still, while no charges were recommended, let’s not pretend Samson is in the running for any "Citizen of the Year" awards just yet.

This is the same guy who was suspended from the UFL last year for open-hand slapping a fan like he was in a mid-2000s WWE segment.

Between the unintentional carjacking and the sideline slap-fights, Samson is officially the "Wild Card" of the Nacua clan.

If you’re Puka, you’re probably just waiting for the call that Samson accidentally "borrowed" something much bigger next time.

Samson is a free man, but someone should AirTag his brother’s keys before his next "honest mistake" involves a police cruiser.

