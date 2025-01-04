Saints Owner Gayle Benson: 'We Will Vanquish Terror And Fear'

Gayle Benson is good people. And she gets it.

Evidence of that is that Benson, who owns the New Orleans Saints, in collaboration with the NFL Foundation, announced on Saturday a $1 Million donation to support relief efforts for the victims of the New Year's Day tragedy in New Orleans.

Benson Provides Relief Amid Tragedy

"Our community has experienced an unimaginable tragedy and our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors on the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans," Benson said via a statement from the team. "As a league, our cities and teams compete at the highest levels of competition and share spirited rivalries. Our staffs and players work tirelessly towards achieving our goals and we share in victories and defeats. However, through football we are also united and we stand arm-in-arm against all forms of hatred.

"We will vanquish terror and fear with an unwavering resolve and purpose rooted in love, compassion and kindness. Our focus has always been on providing aid quickly and effectively, and we are grateful for the collaboration with both the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to ensure that these funds reach those who need them most."

The NFL Foundation, the league's philanthropic arm, will match the funds and contribute an additional $500,000, bringing the total relief contribution to $1 million.

Goodell: NFL Stands With New Orleans

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the tragic events in New Orleans," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The NFL is committed to standing with the resilient community of New Orleans during this difficult time."

The Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way have been vetted as organizations that have responded to major disasters in New Orleans – including Hurricanes Ida and Katrina.

Benson has previously pledged more than $4 million to the Greater New Orleans Foundation in helping to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund, which provided $1.9 million in grants to workers adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benson History Of Kind Deeds

Benson earlier this football season came to the aid of a journalist after he suffered medical issues during training camp.

Longtime sports director for WGNO-TV in New Orleans Ed Daniels traveled to Southern California to cover a portion of Saints training camp, but he suffered an apparent heart attack while on the assignment.

And despite the fact he got medical help, he found himself over 1,900 miles from home.

Benson paid for an expensive MEDEVAC flight for the journalist from Los Angeles back to New Orleans.