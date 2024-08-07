Saints Owner Gayle Benson Comes To The Aid Of A Critic After Medical Problem At Training Camp

As the longtime sports director for WGNO-TV in New Orleans, Ed Daniels traveled to Southern California to cover a portion Saints training camp, but what happened next is awful, wonderful, life-threatening and hopeful.

Daniels, 67, suffered an apparent heart attack while on the assignment. And despite the fact he got medical help, he found himself over 1,900 miles from home.

Gayle Benson Helps Journalist In Need

Enter New Orleans Saints principal owner Gayle Benson.

One phone call led to another and another and eventually Benson, 77, learned of Daniels' plight. She then paid for an expensive MEDEVAC flight for the journalist from Los Angeles back to New Orleans on Monday.

Benson was unavailable for comment, per the Saints. But the team released a statement on her behalf:

"The most important aspect of this is helping someone in need," Benson said in the statement. "Ed is someone from our community that needed help. I am grateful and humbled to be able to help.

"We worked closely with Ochsner to facilitate his travel home. My thoughts and prayers will continue to remain with Ed, his wife, Robin, and their family."

The Other Part Of The Story

The kindness was noted by multiple local media outlets but mostly overshadowed nationally amid the usual news cycle of NFL training camps.

But here's something everyone seemed to overlook:

Ed Daniels, as journalists are sometimes required to be, has been a critic of Saints' ownership at times through the years. He's called out the club, as well as Benson and her deceased husband Tom numerous times.

He criticized the Bensons' flirtation with moving the team to San Antonio after hurricane Katrina ravaged the region and rendered the Louisiana Superdome unusable in 2005.

He's also been critical of coach Dennis Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis when he's deemed it right.

Ed Daniels, a two-time Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year, did his job. And that meant he might have hurt some feelings at times.

But regardless of that, Benson was moved to compassion for an ardent critic.

Gayle Benson History Of Philanthropy

This isn't the first time Benson provides aid or helps people in some way. Her Wikipedia page has a section for philanthropy. And the section is extensive.

Gayle Benson and her husband, Tom, donated $7.5 million towards the construction of Tulane University's Yulman Stadium, where the playing surface is known as Benson Field.

In 2015, the Benson family contributed $20 million to cancer research.

In 2019 the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Trust donated $5 million to a local high school and $3.5 million to a local food bank.

And that is not the full litany of charitable acts from Benson or her trust.

So what does this all mean, other than the fact the billionaire lady did a good, notable deed?

It shows that Benson did this while embracing sympathy and rejecting any long-ago resentment. It shows a willingness to step in and act when someone else might've dismissed a problem not her own.

The Daniels family has kept mostly silent about Ed's plight. No details about the attack. No recent updates on his status.

But this much serves as solace: He's in his hometown now.

Thanks to great help from Gayle Benson.