Sage Steele Calls Out ESPN Hypocrisy With Shannon Sharpe, Conservative Women

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele called out the once-respected television network on Tuesday for its hypocrisy with its handling of the Shannon Sharpe accusations and conservative women. And former SportsCenter anchor Ashley Brewer Kaminsky chimed in with an example of her own.

Sharpe has been accused of rape, accusations that he and his lawyer have strongly denied. A phone call between Sharpe and the accuser, was released on Tuesday, with Sharpe using threatening language.

His lawyer described the conversation as an argument in the heat of the moment, with word choices that Sharpe did not mean literally.

READ: Shannon Sharpe's Attorney Answers Questions On Sexually Explicit Allegations, Calls Situation A 'Shakedown'

But Steele pointed out that ESPN has been quick to act when women have expressed even remotely conservative views or opinions, while Sharpe has avoided consequences despite "multiple questionable actions involving women."

"There's a long list of examples where ESPN/Disney considers having conservative viewpoints a much greater offense than questionable character," Steele posted.

And Ashley Brewer Kaminsky, one of those women who'd seen her time with ESPN cut short, immediately agreed.

Sage Steele Points Out ESPN Demonstrates Clear Pattern And Preference

Kaminsky posted a reply on X, saying she had a similar experience at ESPN.

"Never forget when I got chewed out by my boss for posting a pic of a republican congressman & UFC fighter on my instagram story at the Mcgregor fight. LOL."

Would ESPN chew out Sharpe or Elle Duncan for posting a similar picture? Or Mark Jones? Of course not, and it's obvious why: because Disney/ESPN have a double standard for left-wing viewpoints.

Sharpe has not faced criminal charges, and strongly denies the accusations. But it does certainly seem like ESPN is happy to give multiple chances to people who share their corporate ideology. And equally happy to target people who don't.