Ryan Fitzpatrick Trolls Bill Belichick Over His Young Girlfriend

Ryan Fitzpatrick is quickly becoming a must follow on social media as the former quarterback has been quickly upping his trolling game.

The journeyman quarterback who played 17 seasons in the NFL with 9 different teams, is taking his lifelong experiences of taking on the world on his own to the Twittersphere, in which he has no problem ripping anyone and everything.

That even includes going after Coach Holiness himself, Bill Belichick, and his new 23-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

In a hilarious "Ohhh snap!" moment, Fitzpatrick ripped the GOAT coach's new-found relationship after she posted a Halloween photo of herself dressed up in Belichick's iconic Giants short shorts and t-shirt.

"For all you 48-year-old hopeless romantics out there, just think your future person may not even be born yet," Fitz tweeted before adding three hearts to it.

And with that, Fitzpatrick just scored more social media points than he's done in his entire football career.

FITZPATRICK HAS RIPPED BELICHICK, RODGERS AND PLENTY OTHERS

The 72-year-old Belichick has been the recipient of both jokes, as well as fist pumps and props ever since going official with his new and much younger beau Jordon Hudson, who he has 48 years worth of wisdom and life experiences on.

The 6x Super Bowl Champion winning coach is straight up living his best life, despite people like Ryan Fitzpatrick's rips, as Double B even posted an absolutely ABSURD Halloween photo of him as a fisherman catching Hudson, who was dressed as a mermaid. You dog, Bill, you!

Clearly, Belichick doesn't have any shame and we here at OutKick salute him, and also thank him for the priceless content that we'll continue to have between him and his nearly five-decades younger girlfriend.