Former Jets Quarterbacks Can't Stop Ripping Aaron Rodgers

Former New York Jets quarterbacks Boomer Esiason and Ryan Fitzpatrick have A LOT to say about the franchise as well as the man at the helm, Aaron Rodgers.

In the last 36 hours alone, both quarterbacks have gone on television, radio or their Twitter accounts to rip their former team's quarterback, Rodgers, as the team sits at 2-4 in the AFC East.

RODGERS BLAMED RECEIVER MIKE WILLIAMS

The biggest issue Esiason and Fitzpatrick have?

Rodgers not taking accountability for his mistakes, as well as publicly shaming and blaming his teammates in front of reporters.

The final straw was this past Monday when Rodgers threw an interception during the Jets' final drive, which ultimately ending up in the team losing 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, Rodgers was asked about the pick and completely threw his wide receiver Mike Williams under the team bus, saying that the wideout ran the wrong route. Rodgers reiterated it during his appearance on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show, which set Fitzpatrick off.

"This response is the biggest thing I don’t understand about Aaron… He can be super charismatic, his swagger gives teammates the ultimate confidence. But why can’t he shoulder all the blame in the media and then get behind closed doors with Mike Williams or the whole offense or the whole team or anyone else that isn’t doing their job and tell them he needs more out of them? The need to set the record straight at the expense of someone lesser than just hurts me," the 41-year-old former quarterback Fitzpatrick tweeted.

Later that day, Fitzpatrick then tweeted a list of people within the Jets organization that have been fired and therefore can't be blamed for the Jets' subpar season. Fitzpatrick was absolutely insinuating that Rodgers could eventually be the last man standing and, therefore, having no one else to blame but himself if the team doesn't turn things around.

BOOMER ISN'T PLEASED WITH RODGERS

Fitzpatrick's comments come after Jets great Boomer Esiason also ripped Rodgers for not taking accountability as the team leader.

"I don't ever remember Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or anybody else...I don't ever remember them ever saying anything publicly behind the podium the way that Aaron did last night," Esiason said during his WFAN morning show program.

That's probably true, but the difference is that it's 2024 and the Jets have allowed Aaron to have as much power as he currently has.





WHAT'S THIS MEAN?

Let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers is not one to hide from any criticism - especially in recent years.

And really, who cares what Boomer Esiason or Ryan Fitzpatrick have to say, right?

Not so fast.

Aaron Rodgers has ALL the control within the Jets organization right now. He has made them sign his former receiver friends Allen Lazard and, most recently, Davante Adams. Head coach Robert Saleh, who by some accounts didn't get along with Rodgers that well, is also gone.

With that much power, however, comes responsibility. With the Jets currently sitting at 2-4 in the division, eventually Rodgers won't be able to blame Mike Williams, the coach or anyone if they continue to lose.