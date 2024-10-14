Aaron Rodgers Dazzles With a 52-Yard Hail Mary At Halftime

Aaron Rodgers has the occasional Hail Mary touchdown moment in him. On Monday night, facing the Buffalo Bills in his first game in NY without Robert Saleh on his sideline, Rodgers pulled off another nifty moment on the field with a 52-yard heave that connected with Allen Lazard for a TD with no time left in the first half.

It's Rodgers magic … there's no other way to explain it.

And it was the boost of energy that the New York Jets needed to stay in the game.

Regardless of your opinion on Rodgers, the score was incredibly impressive to watch and marked his fourth Hail Mary touchdown of his career. Rodgers cut the Bills' lead to 20-17.

Jets legend Joe Namath chimed in on Rodgers' halftime Hail Mary, giving the score his approval.

"What a play!" Namath posted. "Talk about making the team and fans feel better about going in to the half."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — who is out of the Royals games to watch this MLB postseason — also gave his thoughts while watching MNF.

"Why is Aaron so good at that," Mahomes said on X.

Monday night has been a slugfest between the AFC East rivals.

The Jets were leaning on Rodgers to keep making magic happen since their kicker, Greg Zuerlein, was playing cross-eyed against an elite opponent, giving up a number of crucial field-goal attempts.

Greg "The Leg" hit the uprights (literally hit the bars) twice for two groan-worthy misses.

Rodgers and the Jets caught a break in the third quarter when an excessive ‘roughing the passer’ call was made on a harmless sack by Buffalo's AJ Epenesa.

The officials' favor toward the Jets wasn't enough as the Bills went on to win, 23-20.

