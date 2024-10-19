News Of Russell Wilson Starting For Steelers, That Tomlin Didn't Want To Reveal, Comes From WR George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has made a decision on his starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, but rather than reveal what everyone expects – that Russell Wilson is the guy – the coach decided not to tell.

"I'm just going to keep that in house," Tomlin said.

Surprise.

George Pickens Leaks Wilson Starting

Except the bigger surprise was soon on Tomlin. Because his house has leaks.

And that was apparent only minutes later when reporters entered the locker room and got the announcement they expected from Tomlin from receiver George Pickens instead.

Pickens unwittingly announced Russell Wilson would start when he was asked if he'd been doing extra work with Wilson after practices.

"Getting on the same page after practice throwing," Pickens told reporters. "More than usual 'cause this is his first start."

I'm trying not to laugh out loud because this situation makes the Steelers left hand seem like it doesn't know what the Steelers right hand is doing.

So Much For Tomlin's Plan

Tomlin doesn't want to say what is obvious, perhaps because he figures that will give him some sort of competitive advantage.

But a receiver known for his sometimes erratic behavior ruins the coach's plan.

Whoops.

This could only get better if Pickens got his information wrong – either by mistake or on purpose.

But assuming that's not the case, this is the second major leak the Steelers suffered this week on the subject. NFL Media reported earlier this week that Wilson was getting first-team snaps and would be in line to start because he is now fully healed from the calf issues that have plagued him since training camp.

Wilson has not been on the injury report at all this week.

"I'm more myself physically, being on the run and all that stuff," Wilson said on Thursday. "So I feel good. It's been a great week so far. And we're just excited to play on Sunday night at home in front of our fans."

Wilson Was Steelers Plan A

No matter the news is out, one supposes. This was the way it was supposed to be from the beginning of the year. When the Steelers signed Wilson, and even after they traded for Justin Fields, Tomlin said Wilson had the "pole position" for the starting job.

Then the calf injury occurred and Fields took over the first six games of the season. He was good, Tomlin said, as the Steelers built their current 4-2 record.

But good was not to be confused with great.

Fields, by the way, could have reacted in all sorts of different ways to being demoted despite leading the team to a first-place tie in the AFC North. But rather than complain or pout, his reaction was perfect.

Mature. Thoughtful. Professional. And self-aware.

Will Wilson Be Rusty?

Wilson will be playing his first game of the season and that is obviously a disadvantage because the rest of the league – including the Jets he'll be facing – has played six games.

Wilson actually hasn't played a game since last Christmas eve because Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton benched him for the final two games of the 2023 season. Yeah, long story.

So, rust and acclimation might be an issue.

"Yeah, every time you're – it’s the first game of the year for me," Wilson admitted. "But you know, I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of first games. So the confidence is there, obviously, and then just being out with the guys, that's the fun part about this game is just playing the game you love and doing the physical part of getting the end zone hopefully, and scoring a bunch of touchdowns."

Here's another issue Wilson may face:

The Steelers expect to upgrade at quarterback with Wilson in the game. If that doesn't happen fairly quickly, Tomlin might be tempted to go back to Fields.

There might also be pressure for such a move from the locker room because players there have grown to trust Fields based on his results.

"Justin's been doing a great job for us," running back Najee Harris said. "This is the best start that I think I had throughout my years being here."