Justin Fields Shows Incredible Maturity In Admitting He Hasn't Been 'Good Enough'

If you took an informal poll of the national media, there would be no question Justin Fields would remain the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers because he's been good, everyone loves his potential to be better, and the Steelers have a 4-2 record.

But, you see, the national media doesn't get a vote on who starts for the Steelers. That vote goes to coach Mike Tomlin who wants more from the QB spot than good because, to use his words, that's "not to be confused with great."

Justin Fields Sees Self Clearly

And here's the twist: Fields agrees with Tomlin.

He is basically in a competition with Russell Wilson to start on Sunday against the New York Jets because, he realizes, he hasn't been great.

"I don't think I played good enough, if I'm being real with you," Fields told reporters on Thursday. "If I'm being real myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don't think there would be any sort of, who should be playing, who should not."

Hallelujah, brother!

The truth emerges.

This is impressive on many levels. It shows that rather than feeling somehow entitled to another start simply based on the fact his team has supported him while he's been at times good, at times solid, at times not great, Fields sees with clarity.

Fields: ‘Areas I Could Be Better At’

He understands there's a lot of room for improvement.

"At the end of the day, I got a few wins," he said. "Of course, I'm glad about that, but there's areas I could be better at, and I'm just going to continue to work on those and continue to get better."

This is accountability. It merits attention.

And this is definitely going to win Fields points with the coaching staff and the locker room because it really is a sign of great leadership and maturity.

"I think that's why you love working with Justin, because that's real," said offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. "That's not just some cliche that some QB guru or somebody along the way told him to say.

"I mean a lot of these guys are hard on themselves and there's so much that goes into playing quarterback, obviously the physical tools or you wouldn't be at this level, but the mental component to me is what separates the great ones from the other starters in this league and that's what he's pushing himself to be."

Now let's be clear: Fields knows he needs to be better because, well, it is true. But he has not been bad.

Wilson In Line To Start Sunday

He's been great with his legs, scoring five rushing touchdowns. But everyone understands quarterbacks must win from the pocket and that's perhaps what Tomlin is looking for that perhaps Russell Wilson can deliver.

Fields, meanwhile, has engineered a Pittsburgh offense that ranks 28th in passing. His completion percentage, at a lofty 69 percent through the first month of the season, has dipped to 56.8 percent the last two games.

That's why there's something of a QB competition in Pittsburgh this week – although Tomlin isn't calling it that.

It's apparent the coach wants Wilson, finally off the injury report for the first time this season, to get his chance to start.

And Fields gets his chance to improve based on a baseline he's already established.

"I want to be 6-0 right now, but it was a great opportunity for me," Fields said. "Of course, I'm grateful for the opportunity. I did get those first six weeks, and we'll just see what happens this week."