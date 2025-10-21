Russell Wilson Finally Snaps, Goes After Former Broncos Coach

Russell Wilson’s halo slips as he torches Sean Payton in a rare outburst.

Mr. Unlimited just found his limit: Sean Payton.

In a surprising move, the reverend Giants backup QB Russell Wilson is barking back at his critics — starting with his former Denver Broncos coach, Sean Payton.

Payton coached Wilson in Denver during the 2023 season and reportedly never liked him.

Payton made comments after his team’s 33–32 comeback win over New York that shaded Wilson beneath a compliment for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 12: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3), left, and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton lost their fifth game of the season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 19 to 8  during week 6 of the NFL season in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"They found a little spark with [Dart]. I was talking to John Mara not too long ago, and I said we were hoping that that change would have happened long after our game."

Wilson’s been scrutinized plenty in his 14 seasons in the league, but they rarely get to see a ticked-off Russ. To his credit, Wilson cooked. He fired back on X on Tuesday afternoon:

"Classless… but not surprised…. Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media," Wilson posted.

Wilson dropped a few "😎😂🤣" to drive the point home and added "#LetsRide," which, for a church guy, was some colorful online language.

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight picks under Payton in 2023 as Denver finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. 

The coach famously ripped his QB during a 42-17 loss to the Lions after an offsides penalty erased a touchdown, giving fans a glimpse into the rumored friction at the time.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 7: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, center, stands between Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3), left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4), right, as the team comes out of the visiting tunnel before the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders took on Denver Broncos during week 18 of NFL season. (Photo by  RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 09: RussellWilson #3 of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Payton was suspended for the 2012 season for his role in the New Orleans Saints’ "Bountygate" program, which paid players for injuring opponents. He lost roughly $6 million in salary.

But if anyone could break Russ, it was the coach who benched him for Jarrett Stidham. That says it all.

What Payton failed to realize is that Sunday’s Week 7 win was insult enough — and truly an all-time stinker from the G-Men.

While not exactly endorsing his quarterback play, NFL fans appreciated Wilson’s nerve in clapping back at the outspoken Payton.

"U gotta be one f**ked up person to get Russ to break his Church persona," one fan responded.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

