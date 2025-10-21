Russell Wilson Finally Snaps, Goes After Former Broncos Coach

Russell Wilson’s halo slips as he torches Sean Payton in a rare outburst.

Mr. Unlimited just found his limit: Sean Payton.

In a surprising move, the reverend Giants backup QB Russell Wilson is barking back at his critics — starting with his former Denver Broncos coach, Sean Payton.

Payton coached Wilson in Denver during the 2023 season and reportedly never liked him.

Payton made comments after his team’s 33–32 comeback win over New York that shaded Wilson beneath a compliment for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

"They found a little spark with [Dart]. I was talking to John Mara not too long ago, and I said we were hoping that that change would have happened long after our game."

Wilson’s been scrutinized plenty in his 14 seasons in the league, but they rarely get to see a ticked-off Russ. To his credit, Wilson cooked. He fired back on X on Tuesday afternoon:

"Classless… but not surprised…. Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media," Wilson posted.

Wilson dropped a few "😎😂🤣" to drive the point home and added "#LetsRide," which, for a church guy, was some colorful online language.

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight picks under Payton in 2023 as Denver finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

The coach famously ripped his QB during a 42-17 loss to the Lions after an offsides penalty erased a touchdown, giving fans a glimpse into the rumored friction at the time.

Payton was suspended for the 2012 season for his role in the New Orleans Saints’ "Bountygate" program, which paid players for injuring opponents. He lost roughly $6 million in salary.

But if anyone could break Russ, it was the coach who benched him for Jarrett Stidham. That says it all.

What Payton failed to realize is that Sunday’s Week 7 win was insult enough — and truly an all-time stinker from the G-Men.

While not exactly endorsing his quarterback play, NFL fans appreciated Wilson’s nerve in clapping back at the outspoken Payton.

"U gotta be one f**ked up person to get Russ to break his Church persona," one fan responded.

