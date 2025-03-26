Russell Wilson Calls His Shot In Giants' Volatile QB Battle

Nothing is guaranteed in the New York Giants' evaluations for next year's starting quarterback — not so much because of the competition that comes with every QB room, but because of the absolute dysfunction that defines the G-Men.

On Tuesday, the Giants signed Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson, now in his 14th season as quarterback, with seemingly much to prove.

READ: Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants

Playing for his fourth team in five years, Wilson will need to show fans he's still got ‘it.’

Wilson boasts experience over his fellow competitors on the Giants, but the starting QB role still feels far from guaranteed, evidenced by the one-year commitment the G-Men gave Russ.

Speaking to the New York media Wednesday for an introductory news conference, Wilson shared that he fully expects to be the No. 1 QB next season.

"I expect to be the starter," Wilson said, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Looking at the Giants' situation, the fight for QB1 will come down to Wilson, Jameis Winston or Tommy DeVito.

A battle of ‘mid,' as the kids say.

With no real strong candidate for franchise QB available to them, the Giants have seemingly followed up every signing of a QB with a major disclaimer that they're not changing their ‘ongoing’ plans to bring in a longtime starter.

At 36, Wilson's time in the league feels increasingly tenuous. He put up a decent year, albeit cut slightly short by an early-season injury.

Wilson completed 63.7% of his passes and threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He still boasts a mean deep ball, which is good news for WR1 Malik Nabers (and possibly Travis Hunter?).

Meanwhile, the Italian Stallion Tommy DeVito remains a clear QB3, and Jameis Winston is, well, still Jameis — prone to piling up yards and turnovers alike, with little promise of consistent touchdowns.

Just as in recent seasons, pandemonium is likely to trail the New York Giants into 2025. The addition of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston only seems to pour gas on an already blazing tire fire.

All eyes will remain fixed on New York’s third-overall pick, where Shedeur Sanders and possibly Cam Ward could land.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.