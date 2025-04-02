Russell Westbrook's Idiotic Play Ruins Jokic's Historic Night, Is So Typical

There's something about Russell Westbrook that just irritates me to no end.

We all know people that, no matter what, always seem to be caught up in something or messing up somehow. That's what Westbrook is from the sports world to me and, without a doubt, there are plenty of other fans out there who agree. The guy is always involved in something - drama, bad play, controversy… it just follows him around.

But on Tuesday night, Westbrook's idiotic and boneheaded game decisions ended up soiling teammate Nikola Jokić's historic triple-double in which he scored 61 points, in a way that seemed like Russell was pulling an April Fools' prank on his own Denver Nuggets team.

RUSSELL IS GOING TO RUSSELL

"I know it's Russell Westbrook, but I still can't believe this actually happened," NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor tweeted, followed by a laughing emoji.

I can believe it, Kevin.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Westbrook's brilliant decisions - yes, multiple mess-ups, included stealing the ball with 13 seconds left with the Nuggets up by one point in double overtime. Rather than just dribble the ball, knowing that he was going to get fouled, Westbrook decided to go for a layup… which he missed. (You just know how this is going to go…)

With the Timberwolves moving the ball in transition, Westbrook was slow to get back and play defense. Instead, he was seen smiling underneath the basket. He just blew the layup. The Wolves passed the ball around before Nickeil Alexander-Walker threw up a desperate three-pointer with 0.1 seconds left and missed. BUT Westbrook fouled him.

Walker made his first two free-throws to solidify the win before intentionally missing the final one. Game over. Congratulations, Russell, you've done it again.

RUINED JOKIC'S NIGHT

As far as Jokic, who played an astounding 58 minutes in Tuesday night's game and delivered 61 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists? It was all for nothing because of Westbrook thinking of himself instead of the team.

There was no need for Russell to go for that layup. The entire arena knew he would be fouled because that's all the Timberwolves could do. Instead, Westbrook pulled the equivalent of a football player trying to pad his own fantasy stats by going into the end zone instead of falling to one knee. Only instead of scoring, the player drops the football on the 1-yard line and the defense runs it back for a game-winning touchdown as the clock hits 0:00.

Infuriating, idiotic and impossible to make-up.

That's how Russell Westbrook's NBA career is summed up in my eyes.