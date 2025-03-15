Lakers And Nuggets Fans Brawl In Stands As Massive Jokic Brother Looks On

There was plenty of action on the court Friday during the Lakers - Nuggets game, but it wasn't enough for some fans in attendance.

New video shows a massive brawl between both fanbases at Denver's Ball Arena that actually included a good amount of punches being thrown, people being tossed around and more.

LAKERS AND NUGGETS RIVALRY CONTINUES TO BUILD

It's unclear exactly what started the melee, but you can be sure the fact that the Lakers sit only two games behind the Nuggets in the Western Conference standings, likely played a role. This is a Western Conference rivalry that started when Denver won the 2023 championship and has only grown since. There is no love lost between the teams or their fans.

Fortunately for Lakers fans involved in the melee, Denver star Nikola Jokic's brother, Strahinja, stayed in the stands. Because all one has to do is take a look at him and realize that things would have gotten out of hand in a hurry.

For those that aren't familiar, Jokic's brothers are absolute tanks. Massive human beings that don't always follow the rules - especially during NBA games. Last year, Strahinja pleaded not guilty to an assault case after punching a fan during a *surprise* Nuggets - Lakers game. Fortunately for the fan, it was only a single punch.

The Jokic brothers know, however, that blood and family runs deeper than jerseys and team colors.