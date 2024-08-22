Nikola Jokic’s Brother Charged With Assault After Punching Fan At Playoff Game

The NBA playoffs ended poorly for the Denver Nuggets, but even worse for one of Nikola Jokic's frightening Serbian brothers.

Like hoodlums out of a "John Wick" movie, Jokic's brothers — Strahinja and Nemanja — follow the Nuggets star around, looking real intimidating.

In April, one rowdy fan decided to challenge Strahinja Jokic during a game between the Lakers and Nuggets at Ball Arena. The commotion went from verbal to physical, quick. Strahinja eventually responded by punching the fan in the face.

On Wednesday, Shelly Bradbury of The Denver Post reported that Strahinja appeared before a Denver County Court judge regarding his misdemeanor assault charge from the incident in April. The rowdy fan was punched in the left eye, resulting in a concussion and cuts. He chose not to press charges due to fear of retaliation, but later decided to pursue charges against the Jokic brother in May.

Strahinja claimed in his defense that he was protecting an older fan near him. The Jokic brother is also expected to appear in court in October and enter a plea in the case.

