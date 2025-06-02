The Royals Are FINALLY Calling Up Minor League Sensation Jac Caglianone

Welcome to The Show, kid.

The Kansas City Royals took our advice and FINALLY called up their sensational Minor League prospect, Jac Caglianone, from Triple-A affiliate Omaha.

In the wise words of one LeBron James:

All jokes aside, this is a much-deserved promotion for Caglianone.

As we previously reported, the man they call Cags was quite literally murdering baseballs all throughout his stay in the minors.

In 2025 alone, Caglianone was slashing .322/.389/.593 with a .982 OPS and 15 HR in 50 games.

And, as most of you are probably already well aware, these weren't your "385 feet lazy fly ball" type homers either.

Caglianone is an absolute laser show, and those numbers back up what our eyeballs tell us.

Many were starting to wonder what was taking the Royals so long to give their young slugger the call-up.

It was always a matter of "when" rather than "if" when it came to Caglianone wearing a Royals uniform this year.

The Royals' struggles with generating offense have been well documented, as Kansas City ranks near the bottom of MLB in categories such as home runs (dead last), RBI (29th), and slugging percentage (28th).

Bringing Caglianone into the fold isn't a guaranteed panacea for catching the Tigers in the AL Central race (as of today, Kansas City is 8 games back), but it should certainly help the Royals score some more runs and be a fun team to watch throughout the summer.

Scoring runs and lighting the scoreboard on fire is a lot more entertaining than trying to gut out a bunch of pitchers' duels, and for a team that ranks 25th in total attendance so far this season, the Royals could use a little injection of fun into the lineup.

Speaking of fun, the video of Caglianone getting the news of his promotion to the big leagues is an all-timer.

Incredible.

The kid is hitting nukes into the night sky of Nebraska, and he thought he was getting in trouble for "hitting the nob against the stair."

Hard not to be romantic about this game sometimes, man.

Now go call your dad, Cags!