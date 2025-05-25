Royals Prospect Jac Caglianone Homers In Fourth Straight Triple-A Game: Your Move, K.C.

It might be time to call the kid up to fix team's anemic offense.

Kansas City Royals prospect Jac Caglianone has been crushing the life out of baseballs in the minors, and he's showing no signs of slowing.

The first baseman has hit a home run in four straight games after being called up to the Omaha Storm Chasers, a Triple-A affiliate of the Royals.

His latest dinger was a 459-foot lightning bolt that left everyone in the stands in awe of Cags' prodigious power.

That kind of power is hard to find even in the majors, let alone in a 22-year-old kid playing baseball in Nebraska.

Every single one of Caglianone's homers in Triple-A has been above 105 mph, which is impressive, but this power display is nothing new for the precocious slugger.

Caglianone's mythical home run prowess dates back to his days as a Florida Gator, where he set the school's home run record at 75 long flies.

When you think about some of the bats that have come through Gainesville, he's in some pretty heady company.

So this begs the question: When does he leave the Royals no other option than to call him up to The Show?

Now is as good a time as any.

Caglianone was slashing .322/.394/.553 at the time of his promotion to Omaha, and that number only stands to increase after his recent onslaught with the Storm Chasers.

When you also consider the fact that, per Baseball Reference, the Royals are 27th in MLB in RBI, slugging percentage, and runs and are dead last in home runs, maybe adding a guy like Jac Caglianone to the lineup is the spark the team needs.

They're only 5.5 games back of the Tigers for first in the AL Central and are currently in position for a wild-card berth with a ton of baseball left to play, so why not make a move and inject some life into an anemic offense?

But, hey, if nothing else, at least the fans in Omaha are getting a show every night.