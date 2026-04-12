Rory McIlroy's Masters Win Reminds Everyone How Bad The New York Jets Are

Rory McIlroy reminded everyone of two things Sunday: he is one of the best golfers of all-time and the New York Jets are downright awful.

Thanks to a -12 performance, the native of North Ireland won his second consecutive green jacket , becoming just the fourth golfer to do so. The only other golfers to accomplish that feat are Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

Talk about insane. Winning The Masters is arguably one of the hardest things to do in sports, much less doing it in back-to-back years.

The only thing that’s somehow harder than that is for the New York Jets to record an interception. No seriously.

During the 2025 season , the Jets somehow did not record a single interception, the first team to ever accomplish that inglorious feat. (You’d think they could have done it facing Mitchell Trubisky in Week 18, but that didn’t even happen). The last time they picked off an opposing quarterback was on January 5, 2025 against the Miami Dolphins.

That means that during the time the Jets secondary was trying to figure out how to create turnovers, McIlroy emerged victorious at Augusta twice.

That, to me, is the most remarkable part of McIlroy’s win.

Not rebounding after a shaky Day 3. Not holding off a furious comeback by Scottie Scheffler. But rather the ability to show the world that the Jets are terrible.

It might not be that way forever. Maybe one day, that unit will be feared again like they were in the early 2000s.

But by then, McIlroy might have his third Green Jacket.