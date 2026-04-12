Rory McIlroy Stares Down Augusta, Wins Back-To-Back Masters And Joins Golf’s Elite Company

Augusta National has always had a way of pulling drama out of thin air on Sundays, and the 90th Masters was no exception.

For the second straight year, Rory McIlroy made the walk to Butler Cabin to slip on a Green Jacket after an impressive weekend at Augusta.

If there was any expectation that he might unravel after watching a six-shot lead disappear on Saturday, leaving him tied with Cameron Young entering the final round, it did not last long once Sunday began to unfold.

The early moments did little to quiet those concerns, as McIlroy stumbled into a double bogey that immediately shifted the tone and opened the door for the field, bringing back memories of past Augusta Sundays where momentum slipped away just as quickly.

This time, though, there was a noticeable difference in how he responded, as he steadied himself and allowed the round to come back to him while others struggled to keep control of theirs.

That included Justin Rose, who turned in one of the most compelling charges of the day by firing a 32 on the front nine, briefly taking the lead and putting real pressure on the final groups.

Augusta, however, has a way of restoring order, and Amen Corner did exactly that.

The 11th and 12th holes tripped up Rose’s momentum and opened up a lane for McIlroy to reassert himself with a timely birdie that shifted the energy back in his direction.

At the same time, Scottie Scheffler was quietly putting together a trophy-worthy performance, moving through the weekend without a single bogey and steadily working his way into contention, eventually reaching 11-under.

Even with that kind of consistency chasing him, McIlroy never appeared rushed, instead leaning on experience and patience to navigate the closing stretch without giving away the control he had fought to regain.

By the time he reached the 18th, the weight of the week had started to settle in, and it showed as McIlroy walked up the final hole with visible emotion.

Rory stayed composed down the stretch, closed out a two-shot win, and left no doubt who owned Augusta when it mattered most.

Scheffler’s bogey-free weekend was enough to earn him solo second at 11-under, while a group at 10-under that included Rose, Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, and Cameron Young finished tied for third.

President Donald Trump weighed in afterward, congratulating McIlroy on "another great championship" and praising his ability to perform under intense pressure, adding that Rory is becoming "more and more a LEGEND" with each passing year.

"Congratulations to Rory McIlroy on another Great Championship, The Masters!" No. 47 posted on Truth Social.

"He performed tremendously under intense pressure, something which few people would be able to even think about doing. With each year, Rory is becoming more and more a LEGEND! I look forward to watching him compete in two weeks at Doral. The quality of Professional Golfers today has become extraordinary, each and every one of them. They should all be proud of the way they played at The Masters this weekend! … "

With the victory, Rory joins Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods as repeat Masters champions, and this one made it clear he is not chasing history anymore, he is part of it.

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