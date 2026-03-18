Rory McIlroy's Masters Champions Dinner Menu Features Insane Wine List: A Cost Breakdown

Rory McIlroy has put together his Masters Champions Dinner menu, and while it's a very solid assortment of food, it's the wine list that truly stands out.

As has been the tradition since 1952, past Masters champions and certain board members of Augusta National will come together on the Tuesday night of tournament week and share a meal curated by the previous year's champion.

McIlroy's menu for 2026 features four different appetizers: grilled elk sliders, rock shrimp tempura, bacon-wrapped dates, plus peach and ricotta flatbread. Throwing in a peach-themed bite is a nice homage to the host state of Georgia.

From there, the first course is a yellowfin tuna carpaccio before the main course choice of either seared salmon or wagyu filet mignon. McIlroy went with a sticky toffee pudding for the dessert option.

While nothing on the food menu is necessarily flashy, things get very serious when it comes to McIlroy's wine list. The 36-year-old going all out with the wines should come as no surprise. Not long after winning last year's Masters, McIlroy admitted that he was very much looking forward to taking a father-son trip to Augusta National and taking full advantage of the club's wine cellar while on property.

He stayed true to his word based on the wine list and the cost of the four bottles he's offering during the Champions Dinner.

2015 Salon ‘S,' Brut, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, Champagne: $1,219 per bottle

2022 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet, Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy: $2,371 per bottle

1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac, Bordeaux: $1,273 per bottle

1989 Chateau d'Yquem, Sauternes, Bordeaux: $556 per bottle

Prices above come via courtesy of Wine Searcher, and reflect average cost.

When the cheapest bottle of wine on the list is still $556 per bottle, it's a good indicator that you're at one of the most exclusive dinner settings on planet Earth.

Overindulging two days before the Masters would be a bold move, but then again, it would be disrespectful not to taste everything on the list.