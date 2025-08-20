Rory McIlroy Lays Out Plans For Wine-Filled Father-Son Trip To Augusta National

With his 2025 Masters win, Rory McIlroy didn't just complete the career grand slam, he also became an honorary member of Augusta National, which means he can essentially turn up at the historic golf course whenever he pleases.

And while he's only owned his green jacket for about five months, he's already planning on taking full advantage of snagging plenty of tee times at Augusta between now and next year's tournament.

As a participant in the 2026 Masters, McIlroy would have been able to visit the club during its short opening time, which begins in October. However, arriving as a champion will have an entirely different feel to it.

What he's most looking forward to ahead of next year's Masters is bringing his father, Gerry, out to Augusta. McIlroy's old man has attended previous editions of the Masters, but wasn't on site to watch his son win the green jacket in April.

"It’ll probably be a little emotional. I definitely have planned one trip that my dad is going to come on as well, and my dad wasn’t there when I won, so I think that’ll be a cool moment to be with him," McIlroy said ahead of this week's Tour Championship.

"It’ll be emotional. Like I still get a little emotional thinking about it. But it’ll be really cool. To go there, I have a lot of members there that have become good friends over the years, and to be able to enjoy that with them and play the golf course again and sort of reminisce over the good and the bad that happened over the course of the week, yeah, that’ll be really cool."

There is no better father-son golf trip in the universe than one to Augusta National, given that so few people in life actually get the opportunity to experience it.

McIlroy is also looking forward to having some great wine while on the grounds.

"It’s a beautiful place to play golf," McIlroy said. "If you stop to actually look around and look at the plants and look at the trees and hear the birds, it’s a beautiful place to spend your day and to spend your night and go down to the wine cellar and pick a bottle of wine. It’s one of the coolest experiences you can have in golf."

A knockaround with your old man at Augusta National, capped off with a night of drinking what we can only presume to be some of the best wine life has to offer, sounds like the day of all days.