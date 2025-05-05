Rory McIlroy Gives Hint About What His Masters Champions Dinner Menu May Look Like

Rory McIlroy has nearly a full year until he needs to finalize his menu for the 2026 Masters Champions Dinner, but it's never too early to start brainstorming ideas for one of the most iconic meals in all of sport.

As is a tradition that dates back to 1952, the winner of the previous year's Masters builds the menu for the Tuesday night dinner reserved for past champions only, and McIlroy finally gets that honor after dramatically earning his green jacket in April.

McIlroy has been making the media rounds in the weeks following his victory at Augusta National, and during a recent stop on NBC Today's show, he gave a shred of insight on what may make an appearance on his Champions Dinner menu next April.

With McIlroy hailing from Northern Ireland, a place that has, let's call it, unique culinary experiences and flavors, he could go way off the wall and bring some traditional dishes to the table. He surely will have some Irish flair on the menu, but as things stand right now, wild game may be atop his list of potential items.

"I’ve been into like wild game recently, so like venison, elk, stuff like that," McIlroy said. "I don’t know if that might be in it. That sorta fueled this run, so maybe something like that."

Venison and elk with a slice of Irish soda bread and some sort of potato dish doesn't sound like the worst thing in the world.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 Masters champion, kept things simple and peak-American for the 2025 Champions Dinner as his menu featured cheeseburger sliders, Texas-style chili, and a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie.

McIlroy is set to tee it up in this week's Truist Championship in Philadelphia before all eyes turn to the PGA Championship the following week at Quail Hollow, a track that he has picked up multiple wins on in his career.