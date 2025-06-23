Rory McIlroy Could Learn A Valuable Lesson From Tommy Fleetwood Following Travelers Collapse

If Fleetwood can talk to the media after a devastating collapse, McIlroy can too

If ever there were a time when a professional golfer could justify skipping a media session – which the PGA Tour allows, for some reason – it was Tommy Fleetwood following his collapse at the Travelers Championship.

But he didn't. Fleetwood melted down over the final few holes, blowing a three-shot lead with three holes to play, including a terrible bogey on the 72nd hole to choke away the championship to Keegan Bradley.

Fleetwood, who made his 159th start on the PGA Tour this week, is still seeking his first win. He's often called "the best golfer on the PGA Tour to have never actually won a tournament." The loss at the Travelers stings more than any of his other close calls, due to just how likely he was to win down the stretch.

Yet, he still met with the media and gave his thoughts. And he did so minutes after the crushing defeat. That was obvious, based on his answers and his demeanor. Fleetwood came across as genuinely devastated.

Social media quickly praised Fleetwood for speaking to the media during an extremely emotional time. As mentioned, the PGA Tour does not require players to talk to the media, while nearly every other major American sports league does have a media requirement for its players.

While people are praising Fleetwood, rightfully, for showing up after the round to speak, there is a clear undertone here: what is Rory McIlroy's excuse?

One of the most important factors for growing a sport is the engagement of the stars who play the game. But McIlroy, who has consistently ducked the media since winning the Masters in April (and before that, too), continued the trend at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

As I've written previously, I've lost a lot of respect for McIlroy for his childish behavior. It's easy to talk to the media when you're completing a career Grand Slam, but it's hard to do after a tough round. That's part of the job, though.

Tommy Fleetwood, who is not nearly the star on the PGA Tour that Rory McIlroy is, understands this. It's truly sad that McIlroy does not.