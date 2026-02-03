Golfer Rory McIlroy Takes A Stray Shot In The Epstein Files Over A Major Purchase He Made

Rory may have been fleeced on a purchase.

Rory McIlroy, albeit with his last name misspelled, is mentioned among the millions and millions of pages released in the Epstein Files.

The five-time major champion wasn't cast in any sort of incredibly dark light like many others caught up in the Epstein Files are, but the golfer was mocked by Jeffrey Epstein's pilot over a huge purchase he made over seven years ago.

In an email sent from Larry Visoski, a longtime pilot of Epstein's, to Rich Kahn, Epstein's accountant, McIlroy took a stray shot about potentially overpaying for his private jet.

"I just met our new neighbor at our office in Atlantic Aviation, Rory Macilroy the young Golfer. His pilot told me he just bought serial 5113 in November (pretty sure of the serial #) G550 for $22M and spent $2M on paint and interior at Savannah," the email from Visoski, dated October 13, 2018, reads.

"It was bought and managed by a company called ZenFlight, sounds like they didn't get a good price?? Somebody made some money!"

If your name is mentioned with Epstein and an airplane, it's typically not a good thing, but in McIlroy's case, he was simply mentioned in a random email about purchasing a plane.

According to Express UK and other outlets, McIlroy recently upgraded his private plane, having purchased a 2022 Gulfstream G650ER in 2024. Simple Flying reports that the owner of McIlroy's aircraft is listed as TVPX Aircraft Solutions, which is a trustee company for multiple aircraft operations based in Utah.

Interestingly enough, the company officially registered the new aircraft on April 14, 2025, according to the report, which was the final day of the 2025 Masters, which McIlroy won to complete the career grand slam.

Gulfstream G650ER can cost anywhere between $40-$60 million depending on usage and model year.

McIlroy has made well over $100 million in on-course earnings alone, and millions more off the course through endorsements and various business ventures.

McIlroy recently joked about the pleasure of having his own private plane after a TGL match, poking fun at Shane Lowry in the process.