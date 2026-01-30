New Docs Include Startling Emails Between Jeffrey Epstein And Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch

The emails were sent in 2013.

A new batch of documents related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been released, and they've brought some startling details. This includes email correspondence between Epstein and New York Giants chairman and co-owner Steve Tisch.

On Friday, the US Justice Department released 3 million documents, and among those, according to a report from The Athletic, are some emails between Epstein and Tisch in which the former provides scouting reports on women.

According to the outlet, the emails involve the two discussing whether the women in question were "pro or civilian" or a "working girl."

In addition to these emails — which were dated to 2013 — there are additional messages between Epstein and women in which they detail their encounters with the Giants owner.

One of which reads: "Gonna meet Steve Tisch next week for a dinner. He said that he gonna work on 3 movies starting in June. So I’ll ask if I can read scripts and maybe audition for some part."

Tisch is a film producer, having worked on movies like "Risky Business," "The Postman," and films from the "Equalizer" franchise.

He reportedly used the email address "gumptower" for these messages, which is thought to be a reference to the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," which he produced.

He served as a producer on a pair of films slated to be released in 2026, "Masters of the Universe" and the upcoming John Madden biopic, "Madden."

The 76-year-old billionaire has not commented on the documents released on Friday, nor have any of the women mentioned within them.

Epstein was found dead in a jail cell in 2019.

Tisch's father bought 50% of the Giants back in 1991, and Tisch himself became the franchise's chairman in 2005.