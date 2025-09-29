Emotional Rory McIlroy Talks 'Best Year Of My Life' After Ryder Cup Victory

McIlroy completed one of the greatest years ever after Europe's 2025 Ryder Cup triumph.

Rory McIlroy officially bookended his 2025 campaign with two of the greatest and certainly most memorable accomplishments of his Hall-of-Fame career, and couldn't help but be overcome with emotion as he reflected on the year that was while standing outside the clubhouse at Bethpage Black.

While McIlroy lost his Sunday singles match to World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, he was unquestionably the heartbeat of Team Europe throughout the week.  He was a key factor for the Europeans getting the best of the Americans in the 2025 Ryder Cup

McIlroy spent three days getting heckled more than any other player on the property, played all five matches in the event, and secured 3.5 points along the way. He also fulfilled a promise he made at the 2023 Ryder Cup that his side would win on American soil in ‘25. 

Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica, at the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

If you add those factors to McIlroy also winning the Masters back in April to complete the career grand slam, it’s easy to circle 2025 as the best year of his career. While the 36-year-old agrees, it's not because of everything he accomplished on the course, but what his life holds outside of it.

"Best year of my career, best year of my life. I think it's the best year of my life on and off the course too," McIlroy told TalkSport on Sunday evening. "I've got so many things to be grateful and lucky for away from the golf course. Beautiful wife, beautiful daughter, my parents are healthy.

"I've got a great support group, great friends, and that's the important thing. Like, this is amazing, this is obviously incredible what we're doing here, but when it's all said and done, I'm going to have those really important people in my life, and I feel so lucky for that."

McIlroy has made an effort to keep his personal life out of the spotlight as much as possible throughout his career, but was unable to do so in 2024 when it was reported that he and his wife, Erica, were filing for divorce.

The report of their split first made waves in May 2024, but one month later, the couple called off the divorce. Erica was there to celebrate alongside McIlroy after he won the Masters earlier this year, and was front and center at Bethpage Black during Europe's triumph on Sunday.

