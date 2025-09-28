Chipper Jones Posts Insane Reaction To Ryder Cup Fan Allegedly Throwing A Drink At Rory McIlroy's Wife

Chipper should have sat this one out.

The later matches went on during Saturday afternoon's action at the Ryder Cup, the rowdier the fans at Bethpage Black got. Fans hurling choice words at European players is one thing, but allegedly tossing a drink at Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica, is way beyond the pale.

Rory was jawing back and forth with American supporters throughout both of his matches on Saturday. During his morning match, he turned to a fan and told them to "shut the fu-k up" before pointing at fans in the crowd and repeating "fu-k you" at them after his partner Shane Lowry made a lengthy putt.

None of that is an excuse for what we saw from a fan who was caught on video allegedly tossing a drink at Rory's wife, with the cup actually making contact with the hat she was wearing.

Erica understandably turned around in shock, while Rory looked like he was ready to rush into the crowd and start swinging fists.

Now, another clip of the incident exists that appears to show the offending cup getting smacked out of the hand of the holder, making the cup-tossing unintentional.

While a fan allegedly tossing a drink at a player and his wife is ludicrous, perhaps the more insane aspect in this was Chipper Jones' reaction to the video.

The Atlanta Braves legend jumped on X to share his opinion about what took place with Erica and the fan, and it may be one of the hottest takes ever published on social media.

Jones began by explaining that he never let his family attend games in New York, but then proceeded to ask "What do u expect to happen?"

Not having a drink thrown at my wife's head, for starters, Chipper.

Jones lumping the entire New York fanbase as a whole and comparing it to this idiot fan throwing a beer at Rory's wife is also a bizarre move from the Hall of Famer.

It's a safe bet that the Ryder Cup won't be returning to Bethpage Black for many, many years to come.