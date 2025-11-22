Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Smokes 'Hypocrite' Losers Who Were Mad He Went To The White House

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous people in the world, and arguably the most famous person to come out of Portugal since Vasco da Gama, Ferdinand Magellan, or Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.

So it makes sense that he would visit the White House, especially with the United States about to co-host what is likely the final World Cup of his illustrious career.

But wait, Donald Trump is in office, which means stark-raving lunatics got mad.

Well, now the soccer star's sister, Katia Aveiro, has a message for those dorks, which she uncorked on her Instagram story.

"He visits the White House, and suddenly it’s a nuclear emotional explosion!" Aveiro said, per Daily Mail. "Hypocrites, you’re all hypocrites! Suddenly, such a huge hysteria breaks out, as if Cristiano had just announced the end of the world! A visit to the White House becomes, in some people’s minds, a diplomatic crime."

She also talked about how her brother got to where he is without the need for "favors, parties, ideologies, or scripted speeches."

"For 20 years, he has carried Portugal on his shoulders. He came from poverty, and he built an empire without any shortcuts," she continued. "Do you really think he will lose a single neuron worrying because a few outraged people decided to pretend [his White House Visit is a] scandal?"

She wasn't finished, and saved some of her hardest-hitting lines for the end.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has done more for the country than any roundtable discussion," she said. "He put Portugal in the conversation with the greatest. And what have you done? Thank you, Cristiano Ronaldo, for everything you’ve done for our country. I am proud of you as big as the world. Thank you!"

Man, nicely done.

Family always has to have each other's backs.

Especially against hypocritical bozos.