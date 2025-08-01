Roger Goodell First Public Remarks After Shooting A Peek Into A Man We Haven't Seen Before

Roger Goodell, obviously still affected by the mass shooting at the midtown Manhattan office building that houses the NFL, made his first public remarks about the horrible event that resulted in four people being killed just prior to NBC's Hall of Fame Game broadcast.

The Hall of Fame game has long been the first preseason game of the year, a familiar start to what will be another long NFL season.

But this wasn't a familiar Goodell sitting for an interview.

A Different Roger Goodell

This wasn't the guy who rode a bicycle on stage at the NFL draft in Green Bay and has come to embrace, perhaps even enjoy, fans booing him at those events over the years. This man was somber. Sober.

This wasn't the man who is confident in the company of billionaires as the NFL commissioner the past 20 years. This instead seemed a man humbled by the fact he is still here, while four people who worked in the same building are dead.

This was the leader of an organization that faced the ultimate affront – a gunman not just threatening violence but succeeding at murder. Yet Goodell was still showing courage and optimism.

"I assure you," he told NBC's Mike Tirico, "our employees are going to work hard, maybe with broken hearts, but we will carry on."

Goodell Somber, Sober, But Unbowed

If that sounds bold and unbowed, that is only part of the snapshot Goodell showed on national television.

"You know, it's difficult," he said of the shooting's aftermath. "But I will tell you, the outpouring of support we have had from people all over the world, from government leaders, to partners, to our players past and current, to our teams and coaches and owners … that is heartwarming for us.

"It's good to know people are behind us. We do believe that the NFL brings people together. And we are going to continue that. We are going to be lifted by our own efforts to bring the National Football League to our fans. It's something our employees take great pride in and that's why those folks are there tonight.

"We think we can still bring our country together around our game, and I think that will be healing, hopefully, for our employees. But also remember this attack is far more than on several individuals. This is an attack on humanity, this is an attack on our community, this is an attack on New York, this is an attack on our way of life …"

Didarul Islam Attract Dignitaries

Goodell was among the dignitaries that attended the funeral and Muslim prayer for officer Didarul Islam earlier on Thursday.

"[He was] somebody we see outside the building when we come in most every day. And it hits home," Goodell said.

"The loss, the unnecessary and unexplainable loss, and it's something that all of us as New Yorkers feel great pride in the NYPD and all the first-responders. So it was a difficult, emotional afternoon, but also a tremendous, heartwarming service for him."

The NFL had previously informed employees that one of their own – an NFL staffer – was wounded in the carnage and hospitalized after the attack. Goodell pulled back the curtain on how that has affected him.

"Our employee I saw yesterday at the hospital. He’s stable and improving," Goodell said. "I got to spend about an hour with him. He’s an amazing young man, so we’re optimistic about his recovery, and I think that’s good news for all of us in the NFL. And obviously, our hearts continue to be in support of his family.

"I think it's something that is really hard for all of us to understand and to deal with."

NFL Target Of Shooting Attack

The NFL held a moment of "silent reflection" for the four victims of the shooting prior to kickoff.

Tirico, who conducted the interview with great aplomb, asked Goodell how he reconciles that the NFL was apparently the target of the shooter, according to police and Mayor Eric Adams.

"Well, it's a difficult thing, particularly when you're dealing with a senseless act like this," Goodell responded. "There are no excuses for this senseless act. They're hard for all of us to understand. When it inflicts pain on people you know, people you care about and people we deal with on a daily basis, that's particularly hard.

"But as you know, these acts of senseless violence and hatred are happening around our country and our world far too often – in schools, in churches, in synagogues, in other places, this just should not be happening.

"But we all have to continue to be vigilant and do what we can to protect ourselves and the NFL is going to do that with our employees and our people."