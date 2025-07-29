NFL Employee 'Seriously Injured' In Manhattan Office Shooting Attack, Roger Goodell Says

All other NFL employees are safe and accounted for

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent league employees a message following the shooting spree in midtown Manhantan on Monday evening informing them that a league employee was "seriously injured" in the attack.

The message, obtained first by OutKick, outlined how the league's unnamed male employee is currently hospitalized in stable condition. NFL staff were present at the local hospital where the employee was taken, and league officials were also at the hospital to support his family.

"We believe that all our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for," Goodell wrote in the message, "and the building has nearly been cleared."

Attack At 345 Park Avenue Affects NFL

A gunman identified as Shane D. Tamura entered 345 Park Avenue in the 6 p.m. hour carrying an M-4 rifle, per New York Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch and multiple reports.

The gunman proceeded to shoot and kill off-duty New York police officer Didarul Islam, who was working in his off time as police uniformed security at the building. Islam, a 36-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant, leaves behind two sons and a pregnant wife.

The assailant also killed three civilians – two males and one female – whose names police were withholding late Monday until notification of the next of kin.

(Front L-R) NYPD Chief of Department John M. Chell, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and New York City Mayor Eric Adams and City officials hold a press conference at the David H. Koch Center following a shooting in Midtown in which four people including a police officer were killed, on July 28, 2025 in New York City. Five people including a police officer and a suspected gunman were dead following a shooting July 28, 2025 at a skyscraper in central Manhattan, US media reported. The incident began around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) when reports of gunfire prompted hundreds of police to a busy office district on the storied Park Avenue, an area popular with tourists (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Unclear Where NFL Employee Was Injured

Tisch also reported there was another civilian shot who was transported to the hospital and was "fighting for his life." It is unclear if that person she was referring to is the NFL employee.

The NFL occupies the fifth, sixth and seventh floor of the building located at 345 Park Avenue. Tisch said during her press conference that Tamura shot multiple people in the lobby, then boarded one of the elevators and went directly to the 33rd floor of the building where he killed the woman there and then himself with a shot to his chest.

So, it is unclear if the NFL employee was in the lobby when he was injured.

Roger Goodell

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California.  (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Roger Goodell Thanks Law Enforcement

"We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," Goodell said in his message.

Goodell said NFL employees who work out of the league's New York headquarters at 345 Park Avenue should work remotely on Tuesday. He also gave everyone the option of taking the day off, adding that "it is understandable."

The commissioner also promised an increased security presence at 345 Park Avenue in the days and weeks ahead. A police source told OutKick the department will be on alert for possible copycat attacks at the building and throughout the city.

"Every one of you is a valued member of the NFL family," Goodell wrote. "We will get through this together."

