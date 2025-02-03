Roger Goodell Believes Idea Officials Help The Chiefs Is A 'Ridiculous Theory'

NEW ORLEANS – If you believe your eyes and are convinced the Kansas City Chiefs have benefited from calls from officiating errors, or if you're in the more extreme camp that believes NFL officials are actively helping the two-time defending Super Bowl champions win games, Roger Goodell knows you're out there.

And he thinks it's kind of "ridiculous" – his word – that you buy into this stuff.

So, Dean Blandino's brother believes "ridiculous" things, per Goodell.

Comparing Officiating And Script Conspiracies

"This sort of reminds me a little bit of the script, right? That I write the script, and I have a script for the entire season?" Goodell said mockingly during his state-of-the-NFL press conference on Monday. "Listen, a lot of those theories are things that happen in social media and they get a new life. I understand that. I think it reflects a lot of the fans' passion and is a reminder for us on how important officiating is."

You feeling a but coming? Wel, here you go…

"I think the men and women officiating the NFL are outstanding," Goodell added. "We have the highest possible standards. It's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day, it's something we have to work at. How do we make our officiating better at all times?"

This is an issue that has been building for some time and Goodell has found himself having to defend the league's officiating for years. Recall that years ago he called the officiating "Outstanding."

And recall that the Chiefs have seemingly gotten multiple favorable calls this season – including against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. And then prior to that in the divisional round against the Houston Texans.

Roger Goodell Sees Things Differently

Well, Goodell sees things a certain way – he's employed to do precisely that, by the way – and that means he's going to defend the integrity of the league at all costs.

So conspiracy theorists point to the fact that of the Chiefs' 15 victories, 11 have come within one score and say the Chiefs are getting breaks to pull out very close games. Goodell looks at that and sees something else.

"I think that talks about the competitiveness of our game and the importance of how we officiate it but also how we play it," he said.

Goodell says the NFL goes to lengths to make sure its officials are not biased, although those are not available to the public.

"Our officials are graded in several ways," he said. "It's not just performance on the field but things that go on in their own lives. We have very tight controls over that. We monitor that very closely in a number of ways. These officials are outstanding people, both men and women. They go through a lot to become officials. It's a tough job. Half of you see it one way and half of you see it another way.

"I've never seen a more dedicated group of people than our NFL officials in getting it right and doing the best job they possibly can. And I'm proud of the way we do."

Goodell: Some People Don't Know Rules

Goodell said sometimes people don't understand the rules when they think officials got it wrong.

"And that includes people on television," Goodell said.

He also said replay assist was good for the helping officials get it right (including when they actually get it wrong or have no clue) and there will be work done in the offseason to expand it to keep from missing, for example, face mask calls.

"I'm proud of what we do but that doesn't mean we won't continue to try to get better," Goodell said.

Enhanced technology will eventually play a role in that. The NFL, for example, has used technology to measure first downs in the preseason. There is also the possibility of adding sensors within the balls to mark their spot.

Goodell: New Tech Is 'Complicated'

"It is complicated," Goodell conceded. "We have a lot of humanity that interferes potentially with some of that, at least from our camera angles standpoint. And we also have the shape of the ball and that it's where the ball is, not where the individual is, necessarily.

"There are a combination of factors there, but I do think technology will address it at some point in the future and we're continuing with a lot with our partners on how to advance that as quickly as possible."