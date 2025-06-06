Rockies Radio Announcer Is Somehow Staying Positive Despite Colorado's Nightmare Season

Losing a lot in any sport gets old quickly, but there’s an extra level of sadness that comes when your MLB team is doing badly.

Nothing is worse than seeing your team lose six or seven games out of every 10 in a season. Unfortunately for Colorado Rockies fans, they’ve become uncomfortably familiar with losing this season as the Rockies had the worst 60-game start in MLB history . They lost 50 games before they won 10.

Yuck.

While that’s got to be like living in purgatory for the players and fans, you also have to feel for the guys who call those games night in and night out. At some point, you run out of ways to be even somewhat positive.

But according to radio voice Jack Corrigan, he’s actually not getting that depressed. Early in his career, he learned from one of his mentors that there are ways to stay upbeat even if your team rarely gives you a chance to do so.

"The great Joe Tait, may he rest in peace, who was my first baseball partner, outstanding basketball announcer, in the Basketball Hall of Fame for his work with the Cavaliers. Joe said to me. He goes, ‘Baseball’s a 162-chapter book. All you do is worry about the chapter that night. It may be one of the best things he said," Corrigan revealed on The Dan Patrick Show.

"You can be an awful team, and you’re going to still win 50-60 games. So you tell yourself, ‘Tonight’s one of the nights we’re going to win.’ You get all excited. You do it. And then if you don’t win, you leave the ballpark feeling even better because your odds have just improved by a game that you’re still going to win 50 or 60," Corrigan continued.

We need to find a way to bottle this guy’s positive mindset.

It’s June, and the Rockies are 12-50 . TWELVE AND FREAKING FIFTY!!! That’s bad enough to turn every fan of the team into an alcoholic.

And yet, this guy is finding some way to keep his mind in an upbeat state and sign up to do one of the least enviable jobs in professional sports right now.

If for no other reason than Corrigan’s sake, I hope the Rockies can get to 60 wins. But they’ll need to pick up the pace ASAP.