Rockies Players Named 'Ryan' Shine In Front Of 600 Other Ryans On 'Ryan Night' At Coors Field

It’s not everyday you get to be celebrated just because you have a specific name. But a bunch of dudes named "Ryan" experienced that rare privilege on Friday night at Coors Field.

The Colorado Rockies were hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks, and an organization named " Ryan Meetup " used that as Ground Zero to gather as many men as possible with that name. In total, there were about 600 guys with that name who attended the NL West matchup.

There was no other motivation other than highlighting these people, and trying to break the record for most Ryans gathered in the same spot.

(Honestly, I love the idea. Maybe we could get a John night at a Red Sox game in the near future?).

It wasn’t just Ryans who took over the stands that made an impact on the game. Colorado has two Ryans in their lineup - utility man McMahon and shortstop Ritter - and they teamed up for a phenomenal night.

These dudes went for a combined three for eight from the batter's box , including a moonshot home run from McMahon that traveled 467 feet.

Ryan hitting a home run on a night to celebrate the Ryans? I feel like that’s a moment that could warp the space time continuum.

Ritter was also the first run scored for the Rockies in the game, and reliever Ryan Rolison even got in on the action.

Of course, the night wouldn’t be complete without the home team losing . Colorado would stay on brand and drop the game 14-8, but that doesn’t mean all the Ryans went home disappointed.

"They were DMing me on Instagram," Ritter said. "Telling me to get ready for tonight. I was excited to have a day for the Ryans. "They were acknowledging me, McMahon, Rolison. It was fun."